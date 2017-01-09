Kirk Franklin Shares Thoughts on the Constant Criticism He Receives

Music: Scooda - Forte in Singles St. Louis rapper Scooda released a new single "Forte," produced by dB, from his upcoming EP coming Spring of 2017.

Free Download: B-Ray - Shaka ft. Tre' in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS Download Kansas City-based artist B-Ray's free single "Shaka," featuring Tre' and produced by Thovo, from his latest album Acension.

Young Noah on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 48 in News Young Noah talks about his new EP Slick Depression and more in the featured interview on our 48th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.