 Jackie Hill-Perry on Controlling Your Tongue & Using it to Bless

Christian Hip Hop News

Jackie Hill-Perry is a frequent panelist on The Gospel Coalition because of her amazing insight on problems of the human condition. The trio of speakers also includes Nancy Guthrie and Jen Wilkin.

The topic at hand in this discussion is “How Do You Rein on Your Tongue?”

“I’m really terrible in this area because I tend to be really quick with my thoughts…I know often times my speech is impulsive so it’s coming out of my heart first,” the rapper said. “Something is wrong here [points to heart], before I can fix here [points to head].”

The group spoke about the tongue’s power to both be a creator and a destroyer, a blesser and encourager.

“This is a big deal, to honor God and to love people…words are huge. The Word of God is huge,” Hill-Perry said.

Watch the full clip below:

How Do You Keep a Rein on Your Tongue? from The Gospel Coalition on Vimeo.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Video: Aaron Cole - Do What I Gotta Do ft. Derek Minor

in Music Videos
Aaron Cole released a music video for "Do What I Gotta Do" featuring Derek Minor on Tuesday.

Top 10 Most Anticipated Video Games of 2017

in Story
Upcoming games for this year are shaping it to be a spectacular one for the gaming community. From classic comebacks and stunning sequels, to new games putting a twist on a familiar genre. Here are…

Music: Starringo - Stripes ft. Ty Brasel

in Singles
Listen to Louisiana-based rapper Starringo's newest single "Stripes" featuring Ty Brasel.

Trending

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Free Album: Dre Murray - Dark Vader

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Collision Records released a new mixtape by revered lyricist Dre Murray titled Dark Vader on Saturday.

Lecrae creates theme song for ESPN's SportsCenter

in News
ESPN gave Lecrae a high profile feature as they enlisted him to do the intro song for SportsCenter’s Coast-to-Coast show.

Lecrae to Release New Album in 'Early 2017'

in News
After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags