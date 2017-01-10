Jackie Hill-Perry on Controlling Your Tongue & Using it to Bless

The topic at hand in this discussion is “How Do You Rein on Your Tongue?”
“I’m really terrible in this area because I tend to be really quick with my thoughts…I know often times my speech is impulsive so it’s coming out of my heart first,” the rapper said. “Something is wrong here [points to heart], before I can fix here [points to head].”
The group spoke about the tongue’s power to both be a creator and a destroyer, a blesser and encourager.
“This is a big deal, to honor God and to love people…words are huge. The Word of God is huge,” Hill-Perry said.
Watch the full clip below:
How Do You Keep a Rein on Your Tongue? from The Gospel Coalition on Vimeo.