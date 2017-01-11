 Is John Givez signing to Interscope Records?

Christian Hip Hop News

John Givez recent departure from Kings Dream Entertainment just got a lot more interesting.

Yesterday, the former Dream Junkie, got to live out a rapper’s dream scenario. According to a location tag on Givez’s Instagram, he was in a studio at Interscope Records.

tha journey continues.

A photo posted by johngivez (@johngivez) on



From a hip-hop standpoint, Interscope is a juggernaut. Some of the rap names on the label include Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Slaughterhouse, and Black Eyed Peas.

This could mean something huge is on the way for Givez which definitely would have prompted the departure from his former label.

Signing to Interscope could put him in front of millions and also put in the company of some of music’s biggest rap stars.

As far as being a Christian artist is concerned, he’d be the only one on the roster, unless you count pseudo Christian acts like U2 and OneRepublic.

Only time will tell as to what Givez next move is.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

