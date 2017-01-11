Andy Mineo Song in Ben Affleck Movie Trailer ‘Live By Night’

However, the Luke Cage appearance was by poster. In this new film starring Ben Affleck, Mineo’s song "Desperados,"produced by Illmind and off the album Uncomfortable, is featured in the trailer.
Mineo reposted on his Instagram and wrote, “Thanks to @livebynightmovie for using our song "Desperados" off of my album #uncomfortable. _ Prod. by @illmindproducer / @lambchopmusic / ft. @malimusic”
This is a huge plug for Andy Mineo. It may help open the door for other Reach artists in getting their music major placements.