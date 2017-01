Andy Mineo Song in Ben Affleck Movie Trailer ‘Live By Night’

A video posted by !llmind (@illmindproducer) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:36am PST

Andy Mineo is beginning to make his mark on the silver screen. He did it with a “sorta” background cameo in Luke Cage, and now for the new film “Live By Night.”However, the Luke Cage appearance was by poster. In this new film starring Ben Affleck, Mineo’s song " Desperados ,"produced by Illmind and off the album, is featured in the trailer.Mineo reposted on his Instagram and wrote, “Thanks to @livebynightmovie for using our song "Desperados" off of my album #uncomfortable. _ Prod. by @illmindproducer / @lambchopmusic / ft. @malimusic”This is a huge plug for Andy Mineo. It may help open the door for other Reach artists in getting their music major placements.