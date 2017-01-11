 Andy Mineo Song in Ben Affleck Movie Trailer ‘Live By Night’

Christian Hip Hop News

Andy Mineo is beginning to make his mark on the silver screen. He did it with a “sorta” background cameo in Luke Cage, and now for the new film “Live By Night.”

However, the Luke Cage appearance was by poster. In this new film starring Ben Affleck, Mineo’s song "Desperados,"produced by Illmind and off the album Uncomfortable, is featured in the trailer.

A video posted by !llmind (@illmindproducer) on



Mineo reposted on his Instagram and wrote, “Thanks to @livebynightmovie for using our song "Desperados" off of my album #uncomfortable. _ Prod. by @illmindproducer / @lambchopmusic / ft. @malimusic”

This is a huge plug for Andy Mineo. It may help open the door for other Reach artists in getting their music major placements.
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

