 Davis Absolute and Lawren to Perform at JuceLive Premiere After Party

Christian Hip Hop News

Hip-Hop artist Davis Absolute will be joined by fellow emcee Lawren on Juce TV's JUCELIVE season 2 premiere after party on Friday, January 27.

Absolute will be leading the after party charge with Lawren, including a short performance of their collaboration on "The Body."



Hector Orama, the founder of Forgiven Boutique, will be opening up as the special guest speaker.

If you are interested in being part of the live audience, head over at 6:00 p.m. to their Los Angeles studio for a free show at 2442 Michelle Dr. Tustin, CA 92780. All ages and everyone is welcome!

DAVIS ABSOLUTE:

Davis Absolute released Absolutes on November 14th featuring single, "The Body." Pick up the album on iTunes at

LAWREN:

Lawren released Pieces on August 12th featuring single "One Day" featuring Belaf. You can pick up the album on Bandcamp.

JUCE TV

JUCE TV live is a weekly one-hour live program featuring music performances, interviews, spoken word, and more surprises. The show has previously featured Pyrexx, Ruslan and Swift.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

