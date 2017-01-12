Illect Recordings signs James Gardin

"I signed with Illect because I heard they have the best Reubens at their company parties," Gardin told Rapzilla.com, "and I felt it was the most logical step to partner with a label I trust to take my art to the next level. I know my reach can only go as far as the team I have around me, and I had been doing it without a team for a while."
"What we really like about James is that he's willing to be vulnerable in his music — heart-on-the-sleeve-type of stuff," Illect CEO Josh Niemyjski said. "It's hard to not be drawn to his music because of the uplifting messages he delivers.
"He's also willing to take some creative risks. We recently finished a song for a sync licensing opportunity for a major automobile company. The track went from concept to finished product in just over 12 hours. James and Terem, a new producer on our team, knocked it out of the park."
Niemyjski revealed that Illect will release Gardin's label debut single produced by Terem, "Promise Land", next week.
Illect's large roster also includes Jurny Big, Sojourn, Ozay Moore, Sareem Poems, Sivion, Sintax the Terrific, Scribbling Idiots, Wes Pendleton, Tee-Wyla and J. Rhodan, among others.