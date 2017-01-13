Social Club Misfits on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep 49

Young Noah on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 48 in News Young Noah talks about his new EP Slick Depression and more in the featured interview on our 48th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.

Aaron Cole on Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago - Ep. 46 in News Aaron Cole talks about his newest EP If I Can Be Honest and more in the featured interview on our 46th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.

Jarry Manna on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 44 in News Jarry Manna, a 2016 Rapzilla Freshmen pick, talks about his new EP Holy Weapon Vol. 2 out now and more in the featured interview on our 44th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.