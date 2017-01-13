 Social Club Misfits on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep 49

Marty and Fern of Social Club Misfits talks to us about their new album The Misadventure's of Fern & Marty and more.

We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



DJ Mykael V - Mango Juice ft. Ty Brasel
Jarry Manna - Find It
Steven Malcolm – Hot Boy
What’s Poppin’ With David Daniels
Phil J. - Right Now
John Givez - Elementary Trill
Ill Harmonics – Take Two
1K Phew & Tonio - Church Gone Wild

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Social Club Misfits Interview Part 1
Social Club Misfits - Pop Out Revenge
Social Club Misfits Interview Part 2
Social Club Misfits - Different People ft. Tree Giants
Social Club Misfits Interview Part 3
Social Club Misfits – Love 4 Real

LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ Tituz
J. Monty - Level 54
Trevor Thomas aka Seckond Chaynce - I'm Pride
KB - Church Clap ft. Lecrae
Dee-1 - You Stupid Fool
Gawvi - Lazarus REMIX
DJ Morphiziz ft. Eddie Nigma - King Kong
Tony Tillman - Sell Out
Slingshot Movement - Loud Sounds
Andy Mineo - Ayo!
Lecrae - Violence (remix)
Sho Baraka - Word
Skrip - 31st
Andy Mineo - Cocky remix
KIDD - All I Wanna Say ft. Fern

Calvin Martyr - Lemons ft. Dray South
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Drew Weeks - The Start ft. B. Cooper & Angie Rose
#3. Proud Refuge - Alright
#2. Shepherd - Enough
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Social Club Misfits - Extra Wavy
#1. Jered Sanders - Awww Man!
Pyrexx – I’m Running
Kevmo - Where To Go
