Stream Social Club Misfits new album 'The Misadventures of Fern & Marty'

The project features Aha Gazelle, Chris Durso, Amari (aka Tommy Revenge), Daramola (fka D-Flow), Andy Mineo, Tree Giants, Chris Batson, wordsplayed. Willow Stephens & Riley Clemmons.
Tracklist:
1. Vibes Vibes Vibes ft. Aha Gazelle & Chris Durso
2. Pop Out Revenge ft. Amari
3. Love 4 Real ft. Daramola
4. Who Else ft. Andy Mineo
5. Different People ft. Tree Giants
6. Maybe ft. Chris Batson
7. How Good
8. A Song For Cami
9. One With The New Yorkers ft. Amari & wordsplayed.
10. Usual Suspects ft. Willow Stephens
11. Time 4 That
12. Social SZN
13. Wayyyyy Back
14. Misfit Anthem ft. Riley Clemmons
15. Extra Wavy (Bonus)