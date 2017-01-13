Social Club Misfits' 'The Misadventures of Fern & Marty' Hits No. 1 on iTunes Chart

As of this writing, they are in the fourth spot for overall albums. Go see for yourselves on the iTunes chart. If you click “Browse” that will take you to the Apple Music Charts which is different. We also suggest you check out the Christian Rap Supreme Playlist on Apple Music when you’re done!
The Misadventures of Fern & Marty features Aha Gazelle, Chris Durso, Amari (aka Tommy Revenge), Daramola (fka D-Flow), Andy Mineo, Tree Giants, Chris Batson, wordsplayed. Willow Stephens & Riley Clemmons.
Tracklist:
1. Vibes Vibes Vibes ft. Aha Gazelle & Chris Durso
2. Pop Out Revenge ft. Amari
3. Love 4 Real ft. Daramola
4. Who Else ft. Andy Mineo
5. Different People ft. Tree Giants
6. Maybe ft. Chris Batson
7. How Good
8. A Song For Cami
9. One With The New Yorkers ft. Amari & wordsplayed.
10. Usual Suspects ft. Willow Stephens
11. Time 4 That
12. Social SZN
13. Wayyyyy Back
14. Misfit Anthem ft. Riley Clemmons
15. Extra Wavy (Bonus)
Keep it locked to Rapzilla, we have an interview with the duo coming next week. Listen to them now on the Rapzilla podcast with Chris Chicago.