Social Club Misfits' 'The Misadventures of Fern & Marty' Hits No. 1 on iTunes Chart

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

The Social Club Misfits dropped their latest album,today, and the album shot right to No. 1 on the Top Hip-Hop/Rap Albums Chart on iTunes.As of this writing, they are in the fourth spot for overall albums. Go see for yourselves on the iTunes chart. If you click “Browse” that will take you to the Apple Music Charts which is different. We also suggest you check out the Christian Rap Supreme Playlist on Apple Music when you’re done!features Aha Gazelle, Chris Durso, Amari (aka Tommy Revenge), Daramola (fka D-Flow), Andy Mineo, Tree Giants, Chris Batson, wordsplayed. Willow Stephens & Riley Clemmons.1. Vibes Vibes Vibes ft. Aha Gazelle & Chris Durso2. Pop Out Revenge ft. Amari3. Love 4 Real ft. Daramola4. Who Else ft. Andy Mineo5. Different People ft. Tree Giants6. Maybe ft. Chris Batson7. How Good8. A Song For Cami9. One With The New Yorkers ft. Amari & wordsplayed.10. Usual Suspects ft. Willow Stephens11. Time 4 That12. Social SZN13. Wayyyyy Back14. Misfit Anthem ft. Riley Clemmons15. Extra Wavy (Bonus)Keep it locked to Rapzilla, we have an interview with the duo coming next week. Listen to them now on the Rapzilla podcast with Chris Chicago.