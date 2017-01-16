 Social Club Misfits Announce Dates for Misadventures Tour

The Social Club Misfits dropped their latest album, The Misadventures of Fern & Marty on Friday, and now the duo have also announced their Misadventures tour dates.

SCM's album shot right to No. 1 on the Top Hip-Hop/Rap Albums Chart on iTunes after its release.

THE MISADVENTURES TOUR DATES

Date City
February 11 Dallas, TX
February 17 Jacksonville, FL
February 18 Winter Park, FL
March 10 Orange, CA
March 11 Minneapolis, MN
March 18 Elizabeth, NJ

Purchase tickets here.

“We are very excited about releasing this new project with Capitol CMG. The recording process was amazing and we hope that the fans enjoy our hard work,” stated Marty. Partner Fern goes on to say, “This album represents all our life experiences that as Misfits we share with our fans. We exude a passion into our music and hope that they not only feel and enjoy but also find the message.”

Tracklist:
1. Vibes Vibes Vibes ft. Aha Gazelle & Chris Durso
2. Pop Out Revenge ft. Amari
3. Love 4 Real ft. Daramola
4. Who Else ft. Andy Mineo
5. Different People ft. Tree Giants
6. Maybe ft. Chris Batson
7. How Good
8. A Song For Cami
9. One With The New Yorkers ft. Amari & wordsplayed.
10. Usual Suspects ft. Willow Stephens
11. Time 4 That
12. Social SZN
13. Wayyyyy Back
14. Misfit Anthem ft. Riley Clemmons
15. Extra Wavy (Bonus)

Keep it locked to Rapzilla, we have an interview with the duo coming this week. Listen to them now on the Rapzilla podcast with Chris Chicago.
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

