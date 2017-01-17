 Legacy Conference to expand across America

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

The Legacy Conference is delighted to announce an expansion after 10 annual gatherings in Chicago.

Legacy will continue to present teaching on urban discipleship and performances by prominent hip-hop and spoken-word artists. But beginning this spring, additional cities will start to host the conference.

“We want the Legacy Conference drivable from every major city in America so everyone has an opportunity to grow as a disciple of Christ in order to make disciples for Christ,” Legacy director Brian Dye said.

On April 1, 2017, Legacy will hold a one-day conference at Biola University just outside of Los Angeles. Early registration begins today and ends on Feb. 28. Standard registration lasts all of March. Registration will also be available on the day of the event.

The Legacy Conference will hold its 11th annual event in Chicago from July 20-22. Past speakers include Lecrae, Francis Chan and John Piper, and ministers for each Legacy event in 2017 will be revealed soon.

The Legacy Conference was birthed in August 2007 to invest primarily in urban youth and young adults who desire to fulfill the Great Commission. Presently, our annual conference takes place in downtown Chicago at the historical Moody Bible Institute. This past Legacy Conference attracted 1,800 people from over 35 states and three countries. We have truly seen how the Legacy Conference is used by God to have an exponential impact on the urban culture of America and beyond.

Register for Legacy LA at here.
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

JustSerge Provides Theme Song for 'In the Zone Podcast' with Chris Broussard

in News
Hip-Hop artist JustSerge joined the growing ranks of Christian emcees collaborating with sports networks to create theme songs for programs.

Free Download: Soulja - No Chill ft. Fee-Lo

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Orlando rapper Soulja released a new free single "No Chill" featuring Fee-Lo.

Cole DeRuse 'Defining DeRuse' Tracklist & Cover

in News
Hip-Hop artist Cole DeRuse is releasing his first project in five years, Defining DeRuse, on February 17.

Video Premiere: Illuminate - One Life ft. Skrip & Angie Rose

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Illuminate releases a music video for his song "One Life," featuring Skrip and Angie Rose.

Trending

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Lecrae creates theme song for ESPN's SportsCenter

in News
ESPN gave Lecrae a high profile feature as they enlisted him to do the intro song for SportsCenter’s Coast-to-Coast show.

Free Album: Dre Murray - Dark Vader

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Collision Records released a new mixtape by revered lyricist Dre Murray titled Dark Vader on Saturday.

Lecrae to Release New Album in 'Early 2017'

in News
After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags