Legacy Conference to expand across America

Legacy will continue to present teaching on urban discipleship and performances by prominent hip-hop and spoken-word artists. But beginning this spring, additional cities will start to host the conference.
“We want the Legacy Conference drivable from every major city in America so everyone has an opportunity to grow as a disciple of Christ in order to make disciples for Christ,” Legacy director Brian Dye said.
On April 1, 2017, Legacy will hold a one-day conference at Biola University just outside of Los Angeles. Early registration begins today and ends on Feb. 28. Standard registration lasts all of March. Registration will also be available on the day of the event.
The Legacy Conference will hold its 11th annual event in Chicago from July 20-22. Past speakers include Lecrae, Francis Chan and John Piper, and ministers for each Legacy event in 2017 will be revealed soon.
The Legacy Conference was birthed in August 2007 to invest primarily in urban youth and young adults who desire to fulfill the Great Commission. Presently, our annual conference takes place in downtown Chicago at the historical Moody Bible Institute. This past Legacy Conference attracted 1,800 people from over 35 states and three countries. We have truly seen how the Legacy Conference is used by God to have an exponential impact on the urban culture of America and beyond.
Register for Legacy LA at here.