Cole DeRuse 'Defining DeRuse' Tracklist & Cover

The record will feature Da' T.R.U.T.H, Ruslan, A. Ward, J. Paul, Alyssa Marie, Jordan Marcotte, and more.
"After 5 years without an album release, I've traveled to 8 different countries to rap/perform, got married, and now have a baby daughter. So much of who I am and what I believe continues to grow and mature. This album is all about trying to define myself and who I have become today as a man, father, and follower of Jesus," said DeRuse.
Tracklist:
The single, "Defining DeRuse," will be available on January 20 along with the iTunes preorder.
Watch the first single, "Reminiscin' 2.0" below: