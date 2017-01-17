 Cole DeRuse 'Defining DeRuse' Tracklist & Cover

Hip-Hop artist Cole DeRuse is releasing his first project in five years, Defining DeRuse, on February 17.

The record will feature Da' T.R.U.T.H, Ruslan, A. Ward, J. Paul, Alyssa Marie, Jordan Marcotte, and more.

"After 5 years without an album release, I've traveled to 8 different countries to rap/perform, got married, and now have a baby daughter. So much of who I am and what I believe continues to grow and mature. This album is all about trying to define myself and who I have become today as a man, father, and follower of Jesus," said DeRuse.

Tracklist:



The single, "Defining DeRuse," will be available on January 20 along with the iTunes preorder.

Watch the first single, "Reminiscin' 2.0" below:

