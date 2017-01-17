JustSerge Provides Theme Song for 'In the Zone Podcast' with Chris Broussard

JustSerge took to Instagram to explain that he is doing the theme song for Chris Broussard's podcast "In the Zone."
"I wanna thank Chris Broussard and Fox Sports for giving me the opportunity to do the theme song for Chris Broussards' new podcast show "In the Zone"!!! Produced by the one and only @mleroy04 !!" he wrote.
Listen to the first episode below to hear JustSerge's intro:
Lecrae was recently nabbed for ESPN's "Coast to Coast" show where he did a song with production by GAWVI.
In the last year, ESPN has used Christian hip-hip on their platforms at least five times. Lecrae made an NBA Finals Playlist, Christon Gray rapped an NBA Finals recap on Vocal Point, Steph Curry was shown popping three pointers to Christon Gray, Dee-1 made the anthem for ESPN’s new website, and Rawsrvnt’s song “Game Changer” was used on First Take.