 Lecrae Discusses History of Law Enforcement & the Black Community

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Lecrae was recently on QIdeas.org YouTube channel where the discussion was "Race, Righteous Anger, and Resolution."

"Injustice, violence, discrimination, racism. As Christians, we cannot ignore the clashes around us, but how should we respond? Like Jesus overturning tables in the temple, is now a time for righteous anger? What does that phrase even mean? Lecrae is a voice that advocates against injustice in a way that leads to resolution—in contrast to empty outrage that perpetuates a cycle of pain and division. He will offer a perspective that allows our anger to propel our communities toward hope and true reconciliation," the description reads.

They opened up the program with Lecrae talking about some of the backlash he receives from fans for covering issues with his platform. Many want him to stay in his lane.

"They wanted me to keep the peace, and I'm more of 'make the peace'."

Lecrae along with the host then dissected the difference between riot and protest.

"A protest is a way to say that I see something unjust and I'm taking a stand against what I see is unjust," said the rapper.

From there the conversation turned to the history of problems between law enforcement and the African-American community. He said policing started on slave plantations to keep them in check in the south. This enforcement would keep slaves from escaping and create examples if one disobeyed. That history of "white" empowerment kept going over the next two centuries.

Ultimately he said, "We are all confined to our experiences and our education."

He said most of his white friends have never had any bad experiences with law enforcement. Lecrae said his experience is opposite. "I myself have been a victim of police brutality...discrimination..."

He continued, "It's not always an issue of noncompliance. Sometimes it's an issue of fear."

Watch the complete discussion below:

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Free Download: Elijah Jaron - Gold Chain ft. Mission

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Get Sacramento-based artist Elijah Jaron's newest free single, "Gold Chain," featuring Mission and produced by JF Beats.

Music: Lael Turner - Headlights ft. Aaron Harris

in Singles
Listen to Lael Turner's latest single "Headlights " featuring Aaron Harris and produced Dreamlife Beats.

JustSerge Provides Theme Song for 'In the Zone Podcast' with Chris Broussard

in News
Hip-Hop artist JustSerge joined the growing ranks of Christian emcees collaborating with sports networks to create theme songs for programs.

Free Download: Soulja - No Chill ft. Fee-Lo

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Orlando rapper Soulja released a new free single "No Chill" featuring Fee-Lo.

Trending

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Lecrae creates theme song for ESPN's SportsCenter

in News
ESPN gave Lecrae a high profile feature as they enlisted him to do the intro song for SportsCenter’s Coast-to-Coast show.

Free Album: Dre Murray - Dark Vader

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Collision Records released a new mixtape by revered lyricist Dre Murray titled Dark Vader on Saturday.

Lecrae to Release New Album in 'Early 2017'

in News
After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags