 Lecrae previews Mike WiLL Made-It collab song

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Lecrae just posted a video teasing what is possibly a new song to come from his upcoming album.

The video which features a clip of Stephen Curry's NBA MVP acceptance speech plays with a faint backtrack of a song supposedly titled "Blessings."

The instrumental starts with the famous "Ear Drummers" tag which is multi-platinum producer for Rae Sremmurd, Mike WiLL Made-It's production company's signature, meaning this is most likely the collaboration Lecrae has been mentioning in interviews.



Lecrae said his new album should be expected to release in early 2017.

Also, all of "116" have recently been back in the studio together. Find out more about that here.

Are you excited to hear this collab?

Photo credit: Joe Gonzales
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Christmas on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 47

in News
We've got a 2 hour non-stop Christmas music mix for our 47th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Sho Baraka on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 42

in News
Sho Baraka talks to us about his brand new album The Narrative, race relations, social injustice, what white brothers and sisters can do to help and more in the featured interview on our 42nd episode…

Lecrae previews new song "Broke" from upcoming album on his Destination Tour

in News
Lecrae has performed a couple of new, unreleased songs on the Destination Tour.

Watch Lecrae perform 'Can't Stop Me Now' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

in News
Lecrae appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the third time on Tuesday, where he performed his new single "Can't Stop Me Now".

Trending

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Lecrae creates theme song for ESPN's SportsCenter

in News
ESPN gave Lecrae a high profile feature as they enlisted him to do the intro song for SportsCenter’s Coast-to-Coast show.

Free Album: Dre Murray - Dark Vader

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Collision Records released a new mixtape by revered lyricist Dre Murray titled Dark Vader on Saturday.

Lecrae to Release New Album in 'Early 2017'

in News
After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags