Lecrae previews Mike WiLL Made-It collab song

The video which features a clip of Stephen Curry's NBA MVP acceptance speech plays with a faint backtrack of a song supposedly titled "Blessings."
The instrumental starts with the famous "Ear Drummers" tag which is multi-platinum producer for Rae Sremmurd, Mike WiLL Made-It's production company's signature, meaning this is most likely the collaboration Lecrae has been mentioning in interviews.
#Blessings on the way. Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/o38eRTzZW9— Lecrae (@lecrae) January 18, 2017
Lecrae said his new album should be expected to release in early 2017.
Photo credit: Joe Gonzales