NF Announces 2017 Therapy Session Tour Dates

Tour Dates:

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Hip-Hop artist NF just announced his 2017 Therapy Session Tour dates, and the emcee will be keeping busy as he hits the road for two straight months.The tour kicks off March 30th in Memphis, TN, and pre-sale for tickets begin on January 24th.03/30/2017 - Minglewood Hall - Memphis, TN03/31/2017 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS04/01/2017 - The Summit Music Hall- Denver, CO04/03/2017 - Club Sound - Salt Lake City, UT04/05/2017 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA04/06/2017 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR04/07/2017 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA04/08/2017 - Vouge Theatre - Vancouver, BC04/10/2017 - The Filmore - San Francisco, CA04/13/2017 - The Belasco Theatre- Los Angeles, CA04/14/2017 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV04/15/2017 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA04/16/2017 - Livewire - Scottsdale, AZ04/18/2017 - Cain’s Ballroom - Tulsa, OK04/19/2017 - Common Grounds - Waco, TX04/21/2017 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX04/22/2017 - Emo's - Austin, TX04/23/2017 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX04/25/2017 - The Pageant - Saint Louis, MO04/26/2017 - The Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE04/28/2017 - The Myth - St Paul, MN04/29/2017 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI04/30/2017 - Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN05/04/2017 - Rex Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA05/05/2017 - HOUSE OF BLUES - Chicago, IL05/06/2017 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI05/07/2017 - The Phoenix - Toronto, ON05/09/2017 - The Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY05/10/2017 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY05/12/2017 - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA05/13/2017 - House of Blues - Boston, MA05/14/2017 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ05/16/2017 - The National - Richmond, VA05/17/2017 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA05/18/2017 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD05/19/2017 - The Cone Denim - Greensboro, NC05/20/2017 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GANF just won Rapzilla's reader poll for Best Artist and best Album of 2016. Check it out here