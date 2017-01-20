NF Announces 2017 Therapy Session Tour Dates

KJ-52's 'Jonah' Reaches Top 10 on iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Albums Chart in News KJ-52's new album Jonah dropped to the rest on the "non'Pledged" world today, and it shot up to No. 9 on the iTunes Rap/Hip-Hop Album charts.

Illect signs Raging Moses in News Illect Recordings continues to grow its roster. The record label revealed the signing of James Gardin this month, and it already has another announcement: Raging Moses has joined the team.

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017 in Story Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.