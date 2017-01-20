NF Announces 2017 Therapy Session Tour Dates

The tour kicks off March 30th in Memphis, TN, and pre-sale for tickets begin on January 24th.
Tour Dates:03/30/2017 - Minglewood Hall - Memphis, TN
03/31/2017 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS
04/01/2017 - The Summit Music Hall- Denver, CO
04/03/2017 - Club Sound - Salt Lake City, UT
04/05/2017 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA
04/06/2017 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR
04/07/2017 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA
04/08/2017 - Vouge Theatre - Vancouver, BC
04/10/2017 - The Filmore - San Francisco, CA
04/13/2017 - The Belasco Theatre- Los Angeles, CA
04/14/2017 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV
04/15/2017 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA
04/16/2017 - Livewire - Scottsdale, AZ
04/18/2017 - Cain’s Ballroom - Tulsa, OK
04/19/2017 - Common Grounds - Waco, TX
04/21/2017 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX
04/22/2017 - Emo's - Austin, TX
04/23/2017 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX
04/25/2017 - The Pageant - Saint Louis, MO
04/26/2017 - The Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE
04/28/2017 - The Myth - St Paul, MN
04/29/2017 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI
04/30/2017 - Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN
05/04/2017 - Rex Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA
05/05/2017 - HOUSE OF BLUES - Chicago, IL
05/06/2017 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI
05/07/2017 - The Phoenix - Toronto, ON
05/09/2017 - The Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY
05/10/2017 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY
05/12/2017 - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA
05/13/2017 - House of Blues - Boston, MA
05/14/2017 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ
05/16/2017 - The National - Richmond, VA
05/17/2017 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA
05/18/2017 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD
05/19/2017 - The Cone Denim - Greensboro, NC
05/20/2017 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA
NF just won Rapzilla's reader poll for Best Artist and best Album of 2016. Check it out here.