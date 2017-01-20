 Illect signs Raging Moses

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Illect Recordings continues to grow its roster. The record label revealed the signing of James Gardin this month, and it already has another announcement: Raging Moses has joined the team.

"I love the style, approach and mindset of Illect Recordings in the hip-hop community," Raging Moses told Rapzilla.com. "Their commitment to create sincere art is obvious, and that is crucial in my opinion.

"It's amazing for me to be connected to Josh Niemyjski, and so many of the artists on the label, because they have been responsible for so many projects that have had a major impact on my life. It's crazy how things can come full circle. I'm excited for the future. There is definitely some great opportunities before us to make some incredible music and share it with the world. We may even get a few dreams fulfilled along the way."

Illect's roster also includes Jurny Big, Sojourn, Ozay Moore, Sareem Poems, Sivion, Sintax the Terrific, Scribbling Idiots, Wes Pendleton, Tee-Wyla and J. Rhodan.
About the Author
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

Related Articles

Free Download: Raging Moses - Blue Sky

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Colorado rapper Raging Moses releases his new free single called "Blue Sky."

Listening Session: Bridge B. - Blood Pressure

in Listening Session
Listen to Bridge B.'s new album Blood Pressure available now.

Free Download: Raging Moses - What's Next Freestyle ft. Jae Mitch

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Raging Moses releases a new freestyle track for free download.

Trending

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Lecrae creates theme song for ESPN's SportsCenter

in News
ESPN gave Lecrae a high profile feature as they enlisted him to do the intro song for SportsCenter’s Coast-to-Coast show.

Lecrae to Release New Album in 'Early 2017'

in News
After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.

How Derek Minor Helped Bring KJ-52 Back From His Toughest Year

in Interviews
20 years at one job is a long time. Many years doing things with the same pattern and routine has an unshakable comfortability to it that makes you dread change. Now, what if someone told you, “Your…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags