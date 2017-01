About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

KJ-52's new albumdropped to the rest on the "non'Pledged" world today, and it shot up to No. 9 on the iTunes Rap/Hip-Hop Album charts.KJ is in good company as the Social Club Misfits are still holding down a solid 5 spot. Coincidentally, the "Dear Slim" rapper, passed Slim Shady himself, who is sitting at the No. 10 spot with hisRead our latest interviews with KJ where he speaks on his friendship with Derek Minor and being mistaken for a TobyMac Get the album on iTunes here