 KJ-52 on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 50

KJ-52 talks to us about his new album 'Jonah' and more in the featured interview on our 50th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.

We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Jered Sanders - Heathen
Doxamillion - Talk To God ft. Chris Batson
Kevmo - Where To Go
What’s Poppin’ With David Daniels
Social Club Misfits – Love 4 Real
BrvndonP & Mission - Don't Awaken Love Too Early
116 Clique – Man Up (Throwback)

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
KJ-52 Interview Part 1
KJ-52 – Hold On Ft. Curt Anderson
KJ-52 Interview Part 2
KJ-52 - Know About It (feat. Derek Minor)
KJ-52 Interview Part 3
KJ-52 - Best Day Ever (feat. Chris August & TalkBox)

LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE G
Lecrae - Gangland (feat. Propaganda)
Beacon Light - Party (feat. George Moss)
Canton Jones - Put Em Up (feat. Tonio & Messenja
BrvndonP - No Fakery (feat. E-40)
Bizzle - No Hate
B-Fade -- Find Your Mind (feat. Gospel Gangstaz R. Collins)
Willie Will - Nothin But the Blood ft. Jazz Digga
B-Fade -- We Got It (feat. Keno Camp K.Agee of RPSMG)
Andy Mineo - Ayo! (Training Day Remix)
K-Drama - Upside Down
Izze – Good God

Phanatik (of The Cross Movement) & Hybrid - Holy Key (Remix)
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. They Call Me Sauce & Kartez Marcel - Get Up
#3. K¥NG – Legend
#2. Skrip - New Year ft. Jarry Manna
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Tim Berry Jr. - How Far Could Love Go
#1. Canon - Fighters
Charles Goose - Everything ft. wordsplayed
DJ Mykael V - Mango Juice ft. Ty Brasel
Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Lecrae creates theme song for ESPN's SportsCenter

in News
ESPN gave Lecrae a high profile feature as they enlisted him to do the intro song for SportsCenter’s Coast-to-Coast show.

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae to Release New Album in 'Early 2017'

in News
After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.

