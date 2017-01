KJ-52 on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 50

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

KJ-52 talks to us about his new album 'Jonah' and more in the featured interview on our 50th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play Jered Sanders - HeathenDoxamillion - Talk To God ft. Chris BatsonKevmo - Where To GoWhat’s Poppin’ With David DanielsSocial Club Misfits – Love 4 RealBrvndonP & Mission - Don't Awaken Love Too Early116 Clique – Man Up (Throwback)Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview SegmentKJ-52 Interview Part 1KJ-52 – Hold On Ft. Curt AndersonKJ-52 Interview Part 2KJ-52 - Know About It (feat. Derek Minor)KJ-52 Interview Part 3KJ-52 - Best Day Ever (feat. Chris August & TalkBox)LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE GLecrae - Gangland (feat. Propaganda)Beacon Light - Party (feat. George Moss)Canton Jones - Put Em Up (feat. Tonio & MessenjaBrvndonP - No Fakery (feat. E-40)Bizzle - No HateB-Fade -- Find Your Mind (feat. Gospel Gangstaz R. Collins)Willie Will - Nothin But the Blood ft. Jazz DiggaB-Fade -- We Got It (feat. Keno Camp K.Agee of RPSMG)Andy Mineo - Ayo! (Training Day Remix)K-Drama - Upside DownIzze – Good GodPhanatik (of The Cross Movement) & Hybrid - Holy Key (Remix)Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4#4. They Call Me Sauce & Kartez Marcel - Get Up#3. K¥NG – Legend#2. Skrip - New Year ft. Jarry MannaRapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the WeekTim Berry Jr. - How Far Could Love Go#1. Canon - FightersCharles Goose - Everything ft. wordsplayedDJ Mykael V - Mango Juice ft. Ty Brasel