Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.In 2015, Lecrae sent a tweet to the Billboard charting mainstream rapper showing respect for a song off his debut album,The Reach Records artist first previewed the track with a promo video last week and we discovered that the song is produced by one of multi-platinum hit-maker MIKE WiLL Made-It's production team members.The single is set for a release date this month (January).