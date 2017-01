Lamp Mode announces Chopping Block conference with Shai Linne, Json & more

About the Author

Lamp Mode Recordings has announced a partnership with ATWL.LA and Emmanuel Reformed Church to present its first Chopping Block Conference on March 18, 2017 in Paramount, California.Lamp Mode artists Shai Linne, Json, S.O. and Timothy Brindle will perform music and teach at the event, which will also feature local poets Antonio Appling, NIQ, Janet Jun, and Jacqulyn Whang."Named after our popular video series , the Chopping Block Conference will feature teaching on the application of the Gospel to various issues such as urban ministry, racial reconciliation and more," Lamp Mode said.All proceeds from the conference will help plant and/or support churches in Compton, California and inner-city Los Angeles.Register here