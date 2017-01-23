 Lamp Mode announces Chopping Block conference with Shai Linne, Json & more

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Lamp Mode Recordings has announced a partnership with ATWL.LA and Emmanuel Reformed Church to present its first Chopping Block Conference on March 18, 2017 in Paramount, California.

Lamp Mode artists Shai Linne, Json, S.O. and Timothy Brindle will perform music and teach at the event, which will also feature local poets Antonio Appling, NIQ, Janet Jun, and Jacqulyn Whang.

"Named after our popular video series, the Chopping Block Conference will feature teaching on the application of the Gospel to various issues such as urban ministry, racial reconciliation and more," Lamp Mode said.

All proceeds from the conference will help plant and/or support churches in Compton, California and inner-city Los Angeles.

Register here.
About the Author
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

Related Articles

Video: S.O. - Fall

in Music Videos
S.O. just released a music video for "Fall", a track off his new EP These Things Take Time out now.

Video Premiere: S.O. - New Wave ft. Canon

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, S.O. presents a music video for his "New Wave" single, featuring Reflection Music Group artist Canon. The song is Track No. 2 from the Lamp Mode artist's upcoming EP These…

Video: Dead Heroes - Whoa

in Music Videos
Json's new group, Dead Heroes, released a new music video on Monday for "Whoa", the lead single of their self-titled EP which drops this Friday.

Video: S.O. - So It Ends

in Music Videos
S.O. releases a music video for the title track and intro to his upcoming album, So It Ends. The new album is set to release Oct. 16 from Lamp Mode Recordings.

Trending

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Lecrae creates theme song for ESPN's SportsCenter

in News
ESPN gave Lecrae a high profile feature as they enlisted him to do the intro song for SportsCenter’s Coast-to-Coast show.

Lecrae to Release New Album in 'Early 2017'

in News
After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.

How Derek Minor Helped Bring KJ-52 Back From His Toughest Year

in Interviews
20 years at one job is a long time. Many years doing things with the same pattern and routine has an unshakable comfortability to it that makes you dread change. Now, what if someone told you, “Your…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags