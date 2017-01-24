Gabby Douglas releases compilation featuring Trip Lee, KB & more

Music by Trip Lee, V. Rose, Blanca and Capital Kings is included in the compilation, while KB, Tedashii and Derek Minor have feature verses on it.
“It was just really fun for me because the music in the album is something that I always listen to during training for competitions, and I really hope that people benefit off of this positive music,” the 21-year-old gymnast and outspoken Christian told Billboard. “The main thing was the kind of music. This is stuff you can dance to, you can really get hype and feel the energy. And second: just positive lyrics.”
Tracklist:
- Blanca - Not Backing Down (feat. Tedashii)
- Hollyn - Love with Your Life
- VERIDA - Still Breathing
- Capital Kings - Northern Sky (feat. KB)
- V. Rose - Take a Broken Heart (feat. Derek Minor)
- Trip Lee - Rise
- Blanca - Today
- Lauren Daigle - First
- Hollyn - All I Need Is You
- V. Rose - Emotionful
- VERIDA - We Are the Brave
- David Dunn - Today Is Beautiful
Buy Conqueror on iTunes.