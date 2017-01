Gabby Douglas releases compilation featuring Trip Lee, KB & more

Blanca - Not Backing Down (feat. Tedashii) Hollyn - Love with Your Life VERIDA - Still Breathing Capital Kings - Northern Sky (feat. KB) V. Rose - Take a Broken Heart (feat. Derek Minor) Trip Lee - Rise Blanca - Today Lauren Daigle - First Hollyn - All I Need Is You V. Rose - Emotionful VERIDA - We Are the Brave David Dunn - Today Is Beautiful

About the Author

David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas has released a compilation album made up of songs she listens to when she trains, many of which are by familiar names to Christian hip hop.Music by Trip Lee, V. Rose, Blanca and Capital Kings is included in the compilation, while KB, Tedashii and Derek Minor have feature verses on it.“It was just really fun for me because the music in the album is something that I always listen to during training for competitions, and I really hope that people benefit off of this positive music,” the 21-year-old gymnast and outspoken Christian told Billboard . “The main thing was the kind of music. This is stuff you can dance to, you can really get hype and feel the energy. And second: just positive lyrics.”Buyon iTunes