Facebook to Launch Their Own "Stories" Feature like Instagram & Snapchat

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

First Facebook first went after Snapchat by introducing Instagram Stories, and now they are pushing down even harder with Facebook Stories.In a mobile test that is taking place in Ireland, Facebook is getting ready to roll out their own version of Stories. It will pretty much have the same look and feel as its counterpart on Instagram. Videos and pictures will last 24 hours, and friends will be able to comment directly to the story.Also, the stories will not appear on the users timeline or Facebook feed."The way people share today is different to five or even two years ago — it's much more visual, with more photos and videos than ever before," Facebook said in a statement, according to Business Insider. "We want to make it fast and fun for people to share creative and expressive photos and videos with whoever they want, whenever they want."Let's see how this move affects Snapchat, as it is already hurting from Instagram.