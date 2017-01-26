 Facebook to Launch Their Own "Stories" Feature like Instagram & Snapchat

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

First Facebook first went after Snapchat by introducing Instagram Stories, and now they are pushing down even harder with Facebook Stories.

In a mobile test that is taking place in Ireland, Facebook is getting ready to roll out their own version of Stories. It will pretty much have the same look and feel as its counterpart on Instagram. Videos and pictures will last 24 hours, and friends will be able to comment directly to the story.

Also, the stories will not appear on the users timeline or Facebook feed.

"The way people share today is different to five or even two years ago — it's much more visual, with more photos and videos than ever before," Facebook said in a statement, according to Business Insider. "We want to make it fast and fun for people to share creative and expressive photos and videos with whoever they want, whenever they want."

Let's see how this move affects Snapchat, as it is already hurting from Instagram.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Social Media Tip: Auto post photo from Instagram to Twitter natively

in News
Engagement is the most important action and metric for anyone using social media. Photos on Twitter are a beautiful thing, unless they show up as an Instagram link.

Trending

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Lecrae to Release New Album in 'Early 2017'

in News
After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.

How Derek Minor Helped Bring KJ-52 Back From His Toughest Year

in Interviews
20 years at one job is a long time. Many years doing things with the same pattern and routine has an unshakable comfortability to it that makes you dread change. Now, what if someone told you, “Your…

Chance the Rapper Exclaims 'Happy Birthday Jesus' on SNL Performance

in News
Chance the Rapper appeared on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend and once again showed that he wasn’t afraid to talk about Jesus on network television.

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags