Facebook to Launch Their Own "Stories" Feature like Instagram & Snapchat

In a mobile test that is taking place in Ireland, Facebook is getting ready to roll out their own version of Stories. It will pretty much have the same look and feel as its counterpart on Instagram. Videos and pictures will last 24 hours, and friends will be able to comment directly to the story.
Also, the stories will not appear on the users timeline or Facebook feed.
"The way people share today is different to five or even two years ago — it's much more visual, with more photos and videos than ever before," Facebook said in a statement, according to Business Insider. "We want to make it fast and fun for people to share creative and expressive photos and videos with whoever they want, whenever they want."
Let's see how this move affects Snapchat, as it is already hurting from Instagram.