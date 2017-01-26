Marvel and Square Enix announce partnership and unveil 'The Avengers Project' game

This morning, The House of Ideas delivered in the form of a trailer which announced its partnership with Square Enix (the Final Fantasy franchise), Eidos-Montreal (Thief, Deus Ex) and Crystal Dynamics for a brand-new Avengers game.
Although we were hoping for trailers for the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok or Avengers: Infinity Wars films, this news is a step in the right direction. Marvel has not been able as successful in the gaming arena as DC has been with the Injustice and Batman: Arkham Knight franchises.
The project's official description (via Marvel's news site): “The Avengers project is being designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise. Featuring a completely original story, it will introduce a universe that gamers can play in for years to come.”
No release date has been announced yet but you can peep the trailer below.