Jered Sanders on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 51

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Jered Sanders talks to us about his new album 'Nobody Famous.' and more in the featured interview on our 51st episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play Jered Sanders - Blessings ft. Jeremiah Bligen & Mouthpi3ceSocial Club Misfits - Vibes Vibes Vibes ft. Aha Gazelle, Chris DursoKJ-52 – Hold On ft. Curt AndersonWhat’s Poppin’ With David DanielsSwoope - LamboMogli the Iceburg - Ghost ft. OnCuePhil J. - Nu Age FlowRapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview SegmentJered Sanders Interview Part 1Jered Sanders - HeathenJered Sanders Interview Part 2Jered Sanders – Awww Man!Jered Sanders Interview Part 3Jered Sanders – Children of the ClothBuyon iTunes or Amazon LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZFear Factory - Edgecrusher (excerpt)Cash Hollistah - Jump ft. Lando [acapella]Dream Junkies - Got The Juice (HIGHSON Club Remix)Young Noah - Stupid RichReckless Abandon - Cookie Cutter ChristianDeraj - Know That’s Me ft. K¥NGKevmo - Know ThatDee Lite - Groove is in the HeartJarrell - That Feel Good SongLeCrae - Give In ft. Crystal NicoleQheem the Redeemed - Water BottleDu2ce- Take Over MeKryder ft. Cajmere - PercolatorSPEC - Ballot ft. Mike RealSocial Club Misfits - Who Else ft. Andy MineoElijah Jaron - Gold Chain ft. MissionRapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4#4. K¥NG – Legend#3. Skrip - New Year ft. Jarry Manna#2. Canon - FightersRapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the WeekJ.Fitoria - Sold Out ft. Lamont & WxNDER y#1. Tedashii - FREEDoxamillion - Talk To God ft. Chris BatsonTim Berry Jr. – How Far Could Love Go