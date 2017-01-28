 Jered Sanders on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 51

Jered Sanders talks to us about his new album 'Nobody Famous.' and more in the featured interview on our 51st episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.

We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Jered Sanders - Blessings ft. Jeremiah Bligen & Mouthpi3ce
Social Club Misfits - Vibes Vibes Vibes ft. Aha Gazelle, Chris Durso
KJ-52 – Hold On ft. Curt Anderson
What’s Poppin’ With David Daniels
Swoope - Lambo
Mogli the Iceburg - Ghost ft. OnCue
Phil J. - Nu Age Flow

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Jered Sanders Interview Part 1
Jered Sanders - Heathen
Jered Sanders Interview Part 2
Jered Sanders – Awww Man!
Jered Sanders Interview Part 3
Jered Sanders – Children of the Cloth

Buy Nobody Famous. on iTunes or Amazon

LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Fear Factory - Edgecrusher (excerpt)
Cash Hollistah - Jump ft. Lando [acapella]
Dream Junkies - Got The Juice (HIGHSON Club Remix)
Young Noah - Stupid Rich
Reckless Abandon - Cookie Cutter Christian
Deraj - Know That’s Me ft. K¥NG
Kevmo - Know That
Dee Lite - Groove is in the Heart
Jarrell - That Feel Good Song
LeCrae - Give In ft. Crystal Nicole
Qheem the Redeemed - Water Bottle
Du2ce- Take Over Me
Kryder ft. Cajmere - Percolator
SPEC - Ballot ft. Mike Real
Social Club Misfits - Who Else ft. Andy Mineo

Elijah Jaron - Gold Chain ft. Mission
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. K¥NG – Legend
#3. Skrip - New Year ft. Jarry Manna
#2. Canon - Fighters
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
J.Fitoria - Sold Out ft. Lamont & WxNDER y
#1. Tedashii - FREE
Doxamillion - Talk To God ft. Chris Batson
Tim Berry Jr. – How Far Could Love Go
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

