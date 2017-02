Reach Records signs first new rapper since Andy Mineo

About the Author

David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011."We had offers," Louisiana native Aha Gazelle told Bay Bay The Ambassador at Grambling University. "We had people hit us up; met some people, shook some hands. But I'm proud to announce we felt like the best situation was with Reach Records."Aha, a member of Rapzilla.com's 2016 Freshmen class , likely grabbed Reach's attention with his free LPin 2015. Lecrae could be heard on Snapchat listening to Aha'ssingle "Sauceallonmeh" on more than one occasion.Aha's freedom to announce the signing himself is perhaps symbolic of why he signed with Reach. The Atlanta-based record label has yet to report the addition, which is unlike the unveiling of its partnership with electro pop/EDM artist GAWVI last year.Reach may have offered Aha more creative control than other avenues."Welch, my manager, he was like, 'Dang, they interested in you? Why?' I was like, 'I don't know,'" Aha said. "So when [Reach and I] talked and I was like, 'Man, y'all heard this song, right?' ... 'Oh yeah, we like that song.' 'You heard what I said right here, right?' 'Oh yeah, that's fine.' So once we got through all that and were like, 'So y'all not really trying to change what I'm doing or nothing?' They were like, 'No, we want to enhance.'"Aha released his last project, an EP titled, this past August. He joined a Reach roster which also includes Lecrae, Andy Mineo, KB, Trip Lee, Tedashii and GAWVI.