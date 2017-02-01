 Marvel's Black Panther - What We Know So Far

Last week, Marvel’s Black Panther began filming. This is everything we know about the 2018 movie so far.

After we were introduced to Chadwick Boseman’s take on T’Challa in last year’s Captain America: Civil War I’ve been crazy excited to see this film. Ryan Coogler (Creed, Fruitville Station) is directing and it will shoot in Atlanta and South Korea. Coogler co-wrote the Black Panther screenplay with Joe Robert Cole (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) and the official synopsis was given at the commencement of filming.

"Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk."

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther from Marvel's Captain America: Civil War


Everyone who was connected to T’Challa in Captain America Civil War is back for this film as well as some others. Along with Chadwick Boseman in the title role of Wakandan king T'Challa, the cast also includes Winston Duke (Person of Interest) as Man-Ape, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger (Creed, Fantastic Four), Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Sicario), Angela Bassett (American Horror Story, Green Lantern), Oscar winner Forest Whitaker (Rogue One), Letitia Wright (Urban Hymn), and Sterling K. Brown (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story). Captain America: Civil War's Martin Freeman, John Kani, and Florence Kasumba are back as Everett Ross, T'Chaka, and T'Challa's security chief Ayo, respectively, and Andy Serkis reprises his role as Ulysses Klaw from Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

This by far, is the largest assortment of people of color that Marvel has ever put together. The amount of diversity in this movie is staggering. And while I’m not one that screams diversity for diversity’s sake, it’s very good to see both the tonal shift that's likely to occur with this many talented actors in the same movie. This, like the Netflix series Luke Cage, is another example of Marvel starting to finally get it. We’re not all the same, we all come from different backgrounds and cultures, but at the end of the day a good guy’s a good guy and a bad guy’s a bad guy. And we all need people to stand up for what’s right when push comes to shove.

Black Panther is set for release February 16, 2018.

