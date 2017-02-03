 Social Club Misfits Freestyle on Sway in the Morning

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Social Club Misfits' Fern and Marty appeared on Sway Calloway's radio show Sway in the Morning where they spoke about the new album The Misadventures of Fern & Marty, Fern's time in prison, being yourself, and they even freestyled a bit at the end.

The pair did not shy away from talking about their belief in Jesus, and their mission of creating music the whole family can get behind.

"We are not ashamed to stand strong for what we believe in. We can be here with Sway, Eminem can be right there, anybody can be around, but we are always going to stand firm in what we believe in regardless…we paint it to you through the eyes of Christ," said Fern.

Marty chimed in, "Be yourself…as a person, do you have your own opinion? Stand up for what you believe in."

They also want to be the first group to keep the father’s in the room with the kids while it’s playing. They don't want a disconnect between young people and adults.

Aside from talking about their goals and missions, Fern shared a bit about his time in prison. He also gave some advice to a caller who mentioned their husband is in prison. He said the most important thing was to keep the faith in receiving mail and pictures, a little bit of money, and letting them the best of their time.

A funny story about why Fern has a beard came out of his time in prison. He said while in prison he was forced to shave everyday. When he got out, Fern vowed to never do it again.

Social Club then ripped some verses over a beat before they requested some Premo beats and then kicked real freestyles.

Watch the interview below:

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

A Visit From Uncle Johnny (Cross Movement's Tonic)

in Story
Dear Family, I am not sure if you even remember me.

GB - Fight with Fire

in Up Next

Kevin Max – Existence ft. Coffee of GRITS (Throwback Thursday)

in Music Videos
Today's Throwback Thursday takes us back to 2001, when DC Talk's Kevin Max released his first solo album, Stereotype Be. One of Max's singles off the record was a song called "Existence," which…

Free Download: Adalid - Late Vibes

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Kentucky-based artist Adalid released "Late Vibes," the title track for volume 1 of his upcoming project series.

Trending

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae to Release New Album in 'Early 2017'

in News
After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Nasir Billups Tunnel Vision
Free Download


Speez Let Me Introduce Myself
Pre-order on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags