nobigdyl.'s Canopy Reaches Top 10 on iTunes Rap/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Music: Du2ce - Yes Lord Thank You Jesus in Singles Christian Rap artist Du2ce out of San Bernardino, California released another single "Yes Lord Thank You Jesus" off of his new album J.C. Saved Me V5 which is out now on iTunes and everywhere online.

Video: James Parker - Redemption Road in Music Videos "Redemption Road" is James Parker aka Big P first official gospel hip-hop video.

Social Club Misfits Freestyle on Sway in the Morning in News Social Club Misfits' Fern and Marty appeared on Sway Calloway's radio show Sway in the Morning where they spoke about the new album The Misadventures of Fern & Marty, Fern's time in prison, being…