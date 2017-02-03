 nobigdyl.'s Canopy Reaches Top 10 on iTunes Rap/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Today upcoming Christian Hip-hop star nobigdyl. dropped his album Canopy, and it climbed as high as No. 7 on the iTunes Top Rap/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

“canopy is top ten on @itunes rn. no label. no gimmicks. good music supported by the people. thank you” Tweeted dyl.

Mogli the Iceburg supported his labelmate with this Tweet as well, “Guys. @nobigdyl has the #7 album on iTunes right now. This is a huge moment for us. For the tribe. For CHH. For music . Man.”

The record has a number of features including: Jarry Manna, Angie Rose, Benjamin Real, WHATUPRG, Emily Allman, Foure, and Camille Faulkner.



“I wrote Canopy coming out of a time of isolation and darkness. It felt like my life was completely falling apart and I’d have to start over again from nothing. God showed me that sometimes there's safety and protection in isolation. Sometimes the darkness makes it easier to see the light,” nobigdyl. said to Rapzilla.

“Purple Dinosaur” is on the project and so is the first true album single, “Tree Tops.”





Read part one of our interview with nobigdyl. here and part two here.
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Music: Du2ce - Yes Lord Thank You Jesus

in Singles
Christian Rap artist Du2ce out of San Bernardino, California released another single "Yes Lord Thank You Jesus" off of his new album J.C. Saved Me V5 which is out now on iTunes and everywhere online.

Video: James Parker - Redemption Road

in Music Videos
"Redemption Road" is James Parker aka Big P first official gospel hip-hop video.

Social Club Misfits Freestyle on Sway in the Morning

in News
Social Club Misfits' Fern and Marty appeared on Sway Calloway's radio show Sway in the Morning where they spoke about the new album The Misadventures of Fern & Marty, Fern's time in prison, being…

An Open Letter to Christian Hip-Hop by John 'The Tonic' Wells

in Story
Legendary emcee from The Cross Movement, John “The Tonic” Wells wanted to pay the new generation of Christian hip-hop and its listeners a little visit into his experiences navigating Christianity,…

Trending

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae to Release New Album in 'Early 2017'

in News
After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Speez Let Me Introduce Myself
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags