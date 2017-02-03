nobigdyl.'s Canopy Reaches Top 10 on iTunes Rap/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

“canopy is top ten on @itunes rn. no label. no gimmicks. good music supported by the people. thank you” Tweeted dyl.
Mogli the Iceburg supported his labelmate with this Tweet as well, “Guys. @nobigdyl has the #7 album on iTunes right now. This is a huge moment for us. For the tribe. For CHH. For music . Man.”
The record has a number of features including: Jarry Manna, Angie Rose, Benjamin Real, WHATUPRG, Emily Allman, Foure, and Camille Faulkner.
“I wrote Canopy coming out of a time of isolation and darkness. It felt like my life was completely falling apart and I’d have to start over again from nothing. God showed me that sometimes there's safety and protection in isolation. Sometimes the darkness makes it easier to see the light,” nobigdyl. said to Rapzilla.
“Purple Dinosaur” is on the project and so is the first true album single, “Tree Tops.”
