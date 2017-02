About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Fans of Da’ T.R.U.T.H. get ready to be excited because the veteran emcee is working on a book and a new mixtape.“I'm finally working on my book!!! I got the idea (light bulb emoji) about 6 months ago and truly believe it's a God thing!!! Sidebar: Mixtape still on the way,” T.R.U.T.H. wrote on Instagram.That’s really it as far as an announcement. The rapper’salbum made a big impact in 2016. Perhaps his book will touch on some of the topics discussed with Ravi Zacharias.