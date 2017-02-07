Legacy Conference Launches Campaign to Expand Across America

Andy Mineo, Trip Lee & more to appear at Legacy 2016 in News Many familiar faces — including Andy Mineo, Trip Lee, Thabiti Anyabwile, Jackie Hill Perry, Propaganda and Thi'sl — will minister at the 10th anniversary of Legacy Conference this summer in Chicago.

Legacy Conference raises money for 10th anniversary in News Lecrae, The Ambassador, S.O. and more shared why they support Legacy Conference in a promo video which released this week for its 10-year anniversary.

Video Interview: Pastor Thabiti Anyabwile on Cussing in Christian Music in Interviews We sat down with pastor of Anacostia River Church and contributor to The Gospel Coalition, Thabiti Anyabwile, to discuss the topic of cussing in Christian music.