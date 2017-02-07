 Legacy Conference Launches Campaign to Expand Across America

The Legacy Conference is looking to expand it to both Chicago and LA and is asking for help to raise $25,000 by February 28th.

"I come to Legacy Conference because I believe in the work that’s getting done here,” said Andy Mineo. “I mean, we don’t get paid to be here. We are here because we want to serve. This is an underdeveloped space. Content from the urban community to the urban community.”

The campaign video showed testimonials from the conference and further explored the impact of the Legacy.

To pledge, click here. Watch the promo video below:



“We want the Legacy Conference drivable from every major city in America so everyone has an opportunity to grow as a disciple of Christ in order to make disciples for Christ,” Legacy director Brian Dye said.

The Legacy Conference will hold its 11th annual event in Chicago from July 20-22. Past speakers include Lecrae, Francis Chan and John Piper, and ministers for each Legacy event in 2017 will be revealed soon.

The Legacy Conference was birthed in August 2007 to invest primarily in urban youth and young adults who desire to fulfill the Great Commission. Presently, our annual conference takes place in downtown Chicago at the historical Moody Bible Institute. This past Legacy Conference attracted 1,800 people from over 35 states and three countries. We have truly seen how the Legacy Conference is used by God to have an exponential impact on the urban culture of America and beyond.

Register for Legacy LA here.
