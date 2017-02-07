Derek Minor's 'Change the World' ft. Hollyn Hits No. 1 on Billboard Chart

“Change the World” was partly inspired by the rapper's first visit to Haiti in 2015 with the non-profit organization Hands & Feet Project. After seeing the economic crisis and condition of Haiti, it moved him.
“I just wrote this song as an anthem, hopefully for people to create change,” Minor stated. “I think in today's climate around the world, we have forgotten that our differences are beautiful. That God made each of us unique and that makes our world a better place. I think ‘Change the World’ speaks to that yearning inside for all of us to be heard and accepted with love.”
Minor will also be departing on the 9th Annual Rock & Worship Roadshow soon get to see live performances of his music on the 9th Annual Rock & Worship Roadshow on February 24 in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The 23-city tour also features Steven Curtis Chapman, Francesca Battistelli, Rend Collective, Passion, Family Force 5, Jordan Feliz and Urban Rescue.
