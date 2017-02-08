Sho Baraka's 'The Narrative' Pulled From LifeWay Bookstores for Offensive Language

Desiring God publishes powerful pro-life film with Sho Baraka, Propaganda & Jackie Hill Perry in News On the eve of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Desiring God and Humble Beast released a film titled "73-17" as a plea "to all who would pause to ponder the power of personhood."

Video: Sho Baraka - My Hood, USA, 1937 in Music Videos Humble Beast Records released a music video on Wednesday for Sho Baraka's song "My Hood, USA, 1937", which is track No. 11 of his Oct. album The Narrative.

Watch Sho Baraka and Propaganda's Spotlight Tour conversation in News Humble Beast Records released a video this weekend of Sho Baraka and Propaganda's Spotlight Tour, where "compassion, unity, ethics, race, faith and the church" were discussed.