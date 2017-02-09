 Lecrae filming 'Blessings' music video

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Lecrae is filming a music video for his latest single "Blessings" featuring Ty Dolla $ign today.


Lecrae has been posting a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming video via BET's Instagram story.

The director, Calmatic, has directed videos for artists like Jhene Aiko, Kendrick Lamar, The Internet & more.




Photo credit: Joe Gonzales
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Reach Records signs first new rapper since Andy Mineo

in News
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.

Lecrae performs unreleased single Blessings

in News
Lecrae has been teasing his upcoming new single "Blessings," which features platinum artist Ty Dolla $ign. In L.A. tonight at the legendary venue The Roxy, Power 106 held a private event for the…

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Lecrae previews Mike WiLL Made-It collab song

in News
Lecrae just posted a video teasing what is possibly a new song to come from his upcoming album. The video which features a clip of Stephen Curry's NBA MVP acceptance speech plays with a faint…

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

How Derek Minor Helped Bring KJ-52 Back From His Toughest Year

in Interviews
20 years at one job is a long time. Many years doing things with the same pattern and routine has an unshakable comfortability to it that makes you dread change. Now, what if someone told you, “Your…

Reach Records signs first new rapper since Andy Mineo

in News
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Speez Let Me Introduce Myself
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags