Lecrae filming 'Blessings' music video

An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.
Lecrae has been teasing his upcoming new single "Blessings," which features platinum artist Ty Dolla $ign. In L.A. tonight at the legendary venue The Roxy, Power 106 held a private event for the…
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.
Lecrae just posted a video teasing what is possibly a new song to come from his upcoming album. The video which features a clip of Stephen Curry's NBA MVP acceptance speech plays with a faint…