Lecrae on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 52

Lecrae talks to us about his new single "Blessings" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, signing Aha Gazelle to Reach Records, and more in the featured interview on our 52nd episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.

We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Tedashii - Free
Doxamillion - Talk To God ft. Chris Batson
Ty Brasel - Ville Mentality (Freestyle)
What’s Poppin’ With David Daniels
Derek Minor - Change the World ft. Hollyn
KJ-52 - Nah Bruh music video ft. Canon & B. Cooper
Canon – Fighters
Lecrae – Cruising

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Lecrae Interview Part 1
Lecrae – Blessings Ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Lecrae Interview Part 2
Lecrae – Can’t Stop Me Now
Lecrae Interview Part 3
Aha Gazelle – All White Party
Lecrae Interview Part 4

LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
KJ-52 feat. Derek Minor - Know About It
Wit & Dre Murray - Dark Knight Rises
Playdough and Heath McNease - Ice Cream
Evangel feat. Eric Westbrook - Strip Club
Shanell feat. Serita Campbell - Listen
Swift feat. Jahaziel, Sho Baraka, & Monty G - No No No
Bizzle feat. Willie Moore Jr. & Bizzle - Sunny Days
Eshon Burgundy feat. John Givez - Respect, Power & $
Drake - Fancy (Official Instrumental)
Onajh - Can't Stop
Davis Absolute - AOTV
The Ambassador - Jesus
Major Lazer - Get Free (Andy C Remix)
5ive - Flight 393
Serge - Haitian Food 2 part 2
Ty Brasel - First Love
Social Club Misfits feat. Daramola - Love 4 Real
Lecrae - All I Need is You ( Tituz Cheap Thrills remix)

CJ King - Sinner Man
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Jarry Manna - Father Stretch My Hand Pt. 3
#3. S.O. - New Wave (Remix) ft. Surf Gvng & Ty Brasel
#2. Tony Tillman - Thankful
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
nobigdyl – Suicide Nets
#1. Lecrae - Blessings ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Swoope - Lambo
