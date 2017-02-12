 Bizzle Announces God Over Money's Latest Signing

Rapzilla just received the inside scoop on the next God Over Money signing, and they just so happen to be a familiar face to a lot of Christian hip-hop fans.

*Drum roll please*......

The newest artist to join Bizzle is Rapzilla Freshman of 2016, Jered Sanders, who is making the announcement at his album release show tonight.

"Man, from the undeniable bars to him just being an all around solid individual, it only made sense to bring him in," Bizzle told Rapzilla. "The hardest part has been keeping it a secret every time someone talked about how dope his project was."

On January 27 he released Nobody Famous, which had a number of awesome features and collaborations.

Tracklist:
  1. Sum'n Good's Gonna Happen (prod. by Illien Rosewell)
  2. G.E.S.W. (Grind. Eat. Sleep. Wake Up.) (prod. by Talen Ted)
  3. Nobody Famous (feat. Dee Black) [prod. by Illien Rosewell]
  4. Know About It (feat. Ki'Shon Furlow) [prod. by O.L. for Agape Productions]
  5. Powin' Up (The Spirit Of Peer Pressure) (feat. Shiwan) [prod. by Talen Ted]
  6. Upside Down (Water) (produced by W)
  7. Awww Man! (prod. by Illien Rosewell)
  8. Heathen | The Gift Of God At Work (prod. by Illien Rosewell)
  9. Daddy Duties II (prod. by Illien Rosewell)
  10. Nevermind (prod. by Best Kept Secret)
  11. Blessed (feat. Jeremiah Bligen & Mouthpi3ce) [prod. by Best Kept Secret]
  12. Smile (feat. Eshon Burgundy) [prod. by W]
  13. Children Of The Cloth (prod. by Illien Rosewell)
  14. We All God's Children (feat. Drique London, Evan Ford, Intalek & K-Hill) [prod. by Illien Rosewell]
  15. Jesus Cares | The Soulful Talented (prod. by W & Illien Rosewell)


Exactly a year ago, Sanders released Rapzilla exclusive Hope is Dope.

Sanders was also recently a guest on the Rapzilla Podcast with Chris Chicago. Listen to the interview below:



Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

