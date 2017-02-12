Thi'sl plans to release 3 EPs this year

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017 in Story Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign in News Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

How Derek Minor Helped Bring KJ-52 Back From His Toughest Year in Interviews 20 years at one job is a long time. Many years doing things with the same pattern and routine has an unshakable comfortability to it that makes you dread change. Now, what if someone told you, “Your…