Thi'sl plans to release 3 EPs this year

The St. Louis-based veteran said in a recent Instagram story that part of his blueprint over the next nine months includes a trio of EPs. He plans to drop them in April, July and October.
This would be a new release strategy for Thi'sl, who has put out a new full-length project each of the previous four years. Of course, 2014's Fallen King and his latest album, Against All Odds, which coincided with his first book, started as EPs and grew into LPs during the recording process.
Thi'sl also said on Instagram that his newest single "Tears" featuring Ellie Holcolmb is scheduled to drop on Friday, Feb. 24.
Singles on the way through Asap I promise.— KING THI'SL (@Thisl) January 26, 2017
Tears feat. Ellie Holcomb
Paper Planes feat. The Knuckles
Unapologetic