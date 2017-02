Thi'sl plans to release 3 EPs this year

Singles on the way through Asap I promise.



Tears feat. Ellie Holcomb

Paper Planes feat. The Knuckles

Unapologetic — KING THI'SL (@Thisl) January 26, 2017

Thi'sl could have his biggest year yet in 2017.The St. Louis-based veteran said in a recent Instagram story that part of his blueprint over the next nine months includes a trio of EPs. He plans to drop them in April, July and October.This would be a new release strategy for Thi'sl, who has put out a new full-length project each of the previous four years. Of course, 2014'sand his latest album,, which coincided with his first book , started as EPs and grew into LPs during the recording process.Thi'sl also said on Instagram that his newest single "Tears" featuring Ellie Holcolmb is scheduled to drop on Friday, Feb. 24.