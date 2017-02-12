 Thi'sl plans to release 3 EPs this year

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Thi'sl could have his biggest year yet in 2017.

The St. Louis-based veteran said in a recent Instagram story that part of his blueprint over the next nine months includes a trio of EPs. He plans to drop them in April, July and October.

This would be a new release strategy for Thi'sl, who has put out a new full-length project each of the previous four years. Of course, 2014's Fallen King and his latest album, Against All Odds, which coincided with his first book, started as EPs and grew into LPs during the recording process.

Thi'sl also said on Instagram that his newest single "Tears" featuring Ellie Holcolmb is scheduled to drop on Friday, Feb. 24.

About the Author
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

