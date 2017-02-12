 Jackie Hill Perry on if your child is confused with their sexual identity

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

The Gospel Coalition asked Humble Beast poet/emcee Jackie Hill Perry in a new interview, "What do you need to know about sexual identity if your child seems confused?"

“I think you need to know God's intention for sexuality, in the sense of in Genesis 1 when God said, ‘Let us make man in our image,’ and, 'In the image of God, he made them male and female,'" Hill Perry said. "I think we see in the scripture that gender or sex is not fluid. It's not open to interpretation. It’s not available for us as human beings to change. God is God, and I think as parents we have to be convinced of this truth because if we’re not convinced of this truth, we’ll easily be led astray by trying to please and affirm our children."

Watch the full video below.

Hill Perry, who is interviewed often about homosexuality due to her testimony, is currently writing her first book.


About the Author
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

