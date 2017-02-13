 Chance the Rapper Performs 'How Great' with Kirk Franklin at the Grammys

Last night at the Grammy Awards Chance the Rapper took the night by storm by winning two awards without even selling a record and performing “How Great is Our God” with Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann.

Chris Tomlin, the writer of the original “How Great is Our God,” even commented on Chance’s performance.



Watch the performance below:



A frequent topic of discussion is Chance’s faith. Many argue that while he glorifies Jesus a lot of his music is not edifying to God. Other groups of people argue over him clearly representing Jesus, although he is not perfect. Regardless of your thoughts on Chance’s Christianity, he used his Grammy acceptance speech as a platform to give God the glory.

His opening line, “Glory be to God, I claim this victory in the name of the Lord” was also his closing line.

Watch his speech below:



Chance the Rapper previously got bold for the Lord on Saturday Night Live. See that performance here.
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

