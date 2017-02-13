Chance the Rapper Performs 'How Great' with Kirk Franklin at the Grammys

Chris Tomlin, the writer of the original “How Great is Our God,” even commented on Chance’s performance.
A frequent topic of discussion is Chance’s faith. Many argue that while he glorifies Jesus a lot of his music is not edifying to God. Other groups of people argue over him clearly representing Jesus, although he is not perfect. Regardless of your thoughts on Chance’s Christianity, he used his Grammy acceptance speech as a platform to give God the glory.
His opening line, “Glory be to God, I claim this victory in the name of the Lord” was also his closing line.
