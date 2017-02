About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

The latest BullPen Battle League hosted by John John Da Don featured Christian emcee Street Hymns vs Danja Zone.Street Hymns is well known for his multiple entendre lines in his battles. In this battle he hit a sextuple entendre and completely blew a few minds.The battle was a pretty tight one and may have come down to preference. Danja Zone is one of the most well known rappers to square off against Street Hymns and he held his own.Check out the battle below