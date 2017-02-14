 Lecrae: My next album will surprise fans of 'Rebel'

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Lecrae said in an interview on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago that "people will probably be shocked" when they hear his upcoming album.

"I think people will be pleasantly surprised," he said. "Some people are like, ‘Ah, I like Rebel. Go back to that.’ I will never try to make another Rebel because Rebel is Rebel. Let it be what it is. But I think some of those people who love that album will appreciate this album, just because of some of the content that’s in it."

Rapzilla.com called Rebel, Lecrae's third studio album released in 2008, "a verbal onslaught against the world's view on life in modern day culture" in its review. In his recent interview with Chris Chicago, Lecrae credited the zeal in his early albums to learning, which he did "a lot" of in 2016. This influenced his next album, like it did Rebel.

"Some people just feel like I’m afraid to articulate stuff about my faith, and that’s never been the case," Lecrae said. "The thing that a lot of people don’t realize … so you look at Real Talk, for instance. Everything I was rapping about, I just had learned... When you just learn something, you’re passionate about it. It’s like, ‘I’m talking about it all! Ah, systematic theology, I got to talk about it’ because I’m just now learning it, so after you learn it, you’re not real revved up anymore...

"The zeal and the passion is not gone. It’s just that, man, I was talking about things that I had just learned. I had just understood them. That’s why it came across so confrontational and powerful, but I feel like this album … I learned a lot last year — a lot, a lot — and I had to take everything that I learned and couple it with my faith and couple it with everything and apply it."

Reach Records has not announced a release date or a title for Lecrae's new album, but he has put out two singles in the past five months, "Can't Stop Me Now" and "Blessings". Listen to his full interview below at 28:08 into the show.

About the Author
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

Related Articles

Lecrae on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 52

in News
Lecrae talks to us about his new single "Blessings" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, signing Aha Gazelle to Reach Records, and more in the featured interview on our 52nd episode of Rapzilla.com Live with…

Lecrae filming 'Blessings' music video

in News
Lecrae is filming a music video for his latest single "Blessings" featuring Ty Dolla $ign today.

Lecrae performs unreleased single Blessings

in News
Lecrae has been teasing his upcoming new single "Blessings," which features platinum artist Ty Dolla $ign. In L.A. tonight at the legendary venue The Roxy, Power 106 held a private event for the…

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Reach Records signs first new rapper since Andy Mineo

in News
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.

How Derek Minor Helped Bring KJ-52 Back From His Toughest Year

in Interviews
20 years at one job is a long time. Many years doing things with the same pattern and routine has an unshakable comfortability to it that makes you dread change. Now, what if someone told you, “Your…

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Dusty Marshall Beauty in the Struggle
Click Here for Free Download

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags