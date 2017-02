About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Five-time Grammy Award winner Lalah Hathaway teamed up with Lecrae for her new track "Don't Give Up."Lecrae added in a positive and uplifting verse to the song that goes with the theme of perseverance.Listen to the track below:Hathaway just took home two more Grammys in the awards show on Sunday for Best R&B Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance. She also now holds the record more most consecutive Grammys won in the R&B category.