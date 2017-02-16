Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper

Chance's version of Christian hip hop, which sometimes includes expletives, is more overtly religious than the music of many emcees whose primary fan base is in the Christian market, yet Chance has achieved more mainstream success than any of them. Philadelphia-based pastor/rapper Shai Linne, one of the most respected Christian rappers theologically ever, asked four questions on Twitter today about the implications of this.
Serious ?s: 1. How is Chance on top as overtly "religious" as his music is? I thought that wasn't supposed to "work"?— Shai Linne (@ShaiLinne) February 15, 2017
2. Now that secular artists are increasingly vocal about "God" in their music, will Christian artists now follow suit?— Shai Linne (@ShaiLinne) February 15, 2017
3. Why are we so eager to stamp any pop cultural artifact that mentions God as "Christian", regardless of the context?— Shai Linne (@ShaiLinne) February 15, 2017
4. In light of Chance's approach "working", will Christian artists start using profanity/ ungodliness as a way to "relate"?— Shai Linne (@ShaiLinne) February 15, 2017
For those unaware of how some Christians view Chance and his music, check this out:https://t.co/zU1QGI0JX5— Shai Linne (@ShaiLinne) February 15, 2017
Whether or not — or how — Chance The Rapper's success with gospel music influences Christian hip-hop artists will be seen over the next year.