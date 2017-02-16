Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper and the state of Christian music

Chance the Rapper Performs 'How Great' with Kirk Franklin at the Grammys in News Last night at the Grammy Awards Chance the Rapper took the night by storm by winning two awards without even selling a record and performing “How Great is Our God” with Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann.

Ebro of Hot 97 thinks Lecrae may have influenced Chance The Rapper in News Hot 97 interviewed Lecrae when he dropped his new single, “Can’t Stop Me Now”, and co-host Ebro Darden suggested that Lecrae’s album Anomaly may have made hip-hop artists like Chance The Rapper more…

Shai Linne is back in the studio, new album may feature Beautiful Eulogy in News Shai Linne has been busy planting and pastoring a church in Philadelphia over the past couple years, but the lyrical theologian revealed on social media this week that he's back in the studio.