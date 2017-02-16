 Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper and the state of Christian music

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Chance The Rapper became a topic of discussion among numerous Christians this week after he performed "How Great Is Our God" at the 2017 Grammys, where his "gospel" mixtape Coloring Book earned him three awards.

Chance's version of Christian hip hop, which sometimes includes expletives, is more overtly religious than the music of many emcees whose primary fan base is in the Christian market, yet Chance has achieved more mainstream success than any of them. Philadelphia-based pastor/rapper Shai Linne, one of the most trusted Christian rappers theologically ever, asked four questions on Twitter today about the implications of this.


Whether or not — or how — Chance The Rapper's success with gospel music influences Christian hip-hop artists will be seen over the next year.
About the Author
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

