GAWVI's Solo-Debut Album Title, Cover, Release Date, & Tracklist Revealed

GAWVI is gearing up to release his debut full-length album on Reach Records and this record appears to be a little hip-hop leaning compared to his EP’s Holding Hue and Lost in Hue.

Called We Belong, the album is expected to drop on March 31. The leaning more hip-hop speculation comes because of some of the features which include Andy Mineo, KB, Wordslayed, and more.

“In my core, I’ve always been drawn to more experimental,” said GAWVI. “I want to show people they can control their own narrative.”

Tracklisting:

1. Rock N Roll feat. Elhae
2. God Speed feat. Andy Mineo & KB
3. Like We Belong
4. Show Me
5. Never Fails
6. Giana
7. The Sickness feat. RobbieLee & Julissa Leilani
8. Steady Feat. Zach Norman
9. En La Calle
10. Feel It feat. Jocelyn Bowman
11. Cumbia feat. Wordsplayed
12. Something Bout U feat. Jawan
13. Hold On feat. Sydney Wilson

GAWVI recently launched a fundraising campaign for charity : water, a non-profit which provides clean drinking water in developing countries across the world, alongside his music video for “In the Water.”

For more information on the charity and to see the video click here.
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

