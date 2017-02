GAWVI's Solo-Debut Album Title, Cover, Release Date, & Tracklist Revealed

Tracklisting:

GAWVI is gearing up to release his debut full-length album on Reach Records and this record appears to be a little hip-hop leaning compared to his EP’sandCalled, the album is expected to drop on March 31. The leaning more hip-hop speculation comes because of some of the features which include Andy Mineo, KB, Wordslayed, and more.“In my core, I’ve always been drawn to more experimental,” said GAWVI. “I want to show people they can control their own narrative.”1. Rock N Roll feat. Elhae2. God Speed feat. Andy Mineo & KB3. Like We Belong4. Show Me5. Never Fails6. Giana7. The Sickness feat. RobbieLee & Julissa Leilani8. Steady Feat. Zach Norman9. En La Calle10. Feel It feat. Jocelyn Bowman11. Cumbia feat. Wordsplayed12. Something Bout U feat. Jawan13. Hold On feat. Sydney WilsonGAWVI recently launched a fundraising campaign for charity : water , a non-profit which provides clean drinking water in developing countries across the world, alongside his music video for “In the Water.”For more information on the charity and to see the video click here