CAPCOM switches it up with First-Person mode for new Street Fighter game

If you’ve played Street Fighter 2 growing up in the 90’s, chances are that you’ve randomly yelled "Hadouken!" while launching imaginary fireballs at your cat Mr. Whiskers (don’t lie…God is watching).In hopes of saving cats everywhere in 2017, the Nintendo Switch version of Capcom's classic fighting game,, will feature a first-person mode that uses the console'scontrollers to perform the famed moves.Video footage showing off how it's played appeared during a Japanesestream.The first person mode seems to be calledand is a first for the fighting game giant.is set for release on Nintendo Switch later this yearYou can see the mode in the video below by skipping to the 2:56:45 mark.

