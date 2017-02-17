 CAPCOM switches it up with First-Person mode for new Street Fighter game

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

If you’ve played Street Fighter 2 growing up in the 90’s, chances are that you’ve randomly yelled "Hadouken!" while launching imaginary fireballs at your cat Mr. Whiskers (don’t lie…God is watching).

In hopes of saving cats everywhere in 2017, the Nintendo Switch version of Capcom's classic fighting game, Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers, will feature a first-person mode that uses the console's Joy-Con controllers to perform the famed moves.

Video footage showing off how it's played appeared during a Japanese Capcom TV stream.

The first person mode seems to be called Way of the Hado and is a first for the fighting game giant.

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers is set for release on Nintendo Switch later this year

You can see the mode in the video below by skipping to the 2:56:45 mark.

About the Author
Cutright is Music Director for Nerdcore super group JustHis League, a battle rapper, and professional Ninja Turtle. Hater of first person shooters, he learned how to drive from playing Grand Theft Auto and wrecked his first car in under a month.

Related Articles

Music: Humbled Kings Forever - Perfect 4 Me

in Singles
Humbled Kings Forever, the group that is CJ King and Humble Tip, released this single "Perfect 4 Me" during the Valentine's Day season.

Music: Charles Goose - Know Me

in Singles
2017 Rapzilla Freshman Charles Goose released the first single, "Know Me," from his upcoming EP.

Video: Swoope - Warmed Up

in Music Videos
Akron native Swoope released his second music video for his second single of 2017 today, "Warmed Up".

Free EP: JuiceBangers - I Got The Juice

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Download the new 4-track EP from JuiceBangers entitled I Got The Juice.

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Reach Records signs first new rapper since Andy Mineo

in News
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.

An Open Letter to Christian Hip-Hop by John 'The Tonic' Wells

in Story
Legendary emcee from The Cross Movement, John “The Tonic” Wells wanted to pay the new generation of Christian hip-hop and its listeners a little visit into his experiences navigating Christianity,…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags