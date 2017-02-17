CAPCOM switches it up with First-Person mode for new Street Fighter game

In hopes of saving cats everywhere in 2017, the Nintendo Switch version of Capcom's classic fighting game, Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers, will feature a first-person mode that uses the console's Joy-Con controllers to perform the famed moves.
Video footage showing off how it's played appeared during a Japanese Capcom TV stream.
The first person mode seems to be called Way of the Hado and is a first for the fighting game giant.
Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers is set for release on Nintendo Switch later this year
You can see the mode in the video below by skipping to the 2:56:45 mark.