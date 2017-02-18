 Steven Malcolm on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 53

Steven Malcolm is the featured artist interview on our 53rd episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.

We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Lecrae – Blessings ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Tony Tillman - Thankful
Social Club Misfits - How Good
What’s Poppin’ With David Daniels
Bizzle - Royalty
Adalid - Late Vibes
Braille – Shades of Grey (Throwback)

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Steven Malcolm Interview Part 1
Steven Malcolm – Hot Boy
Steven Malcolm Interview Part 2
Steven Malcolm – Party In The Hills
Steven Malcolm Interview Part 3
Steven Malcolm – Fire
Steven Malcolm – Renegades 2

LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE G
Mr. Del - Everyday Holiday ft Murk
Asaint - Freedom ft. Keke Perez
Qheem The Redeemed - Jesus or nah
Lecrae – Cruisin
IZZE – Amen
Happi – Overload
Brvndon P – Limitless
Doxamillion - Good Vibes Only
Andy Mineo - Hear My Heart
KB - Undefeated ft. Tauren Wells

Jered Sanders - Don't Move That Mountain ft. Datin
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Du2ce - Yes Lord Thank You Jesus
#3. Trip Lee - I Can Wait
#2. S.O. - New Wave (Remix) ft. Surf Gvng & Ty Brasel
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Swoope - Warmed Up
#1. Surf Gvng - Fun Tonight ft. 1K Phew
Tedashii - Free
Dj DB405 - Gang Gang ft. Kadence
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

