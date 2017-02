Steven Malcolm on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 53

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Steven Malcolm is the featured artist interview on our 53rd episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play Lecrae – Blessings ft. Ty Dolla $ignTony Tillman - ThankfulSocial Club Misfits - How GoodWhat’s Poppin’ With David DanielsBizzle - RoyaltyAdalid - Late VibesBraille – Shades of Grey (Throwback)Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview SegmentSteven Malcolm Interview Part 1Steven Malcolm – Hot BoySteven Malcolm Interview Part 2Steven Malcolm – Party In The HillsSteven Malcolm Interview Part 3Steven Malcolm – FireSteven Malcolm – Renegades 2LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE GMr. Del - Everyday Holiday ft MurkAsaint - Freedom ft. Keke PerezQheem The Redeemed - Jesus or nahLecrae – CruisinIZZE – AmenHappi – OverloadBrvndon P – LimitlessDoxamillion - Good Vibes OnlyAndy Mineo - Hear My HeartKB - Undefeated ft. Tauren WellsJered Sanders - Don't Move That Mountain ft. DatinRapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4#4. Du2ce - Yes Lord Thank You Jesus#3. Trip Lee - I Can Wait#2. S.O. - New Wave (Remix) ft. Surf Gvng & Ty BraselRapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the WeekSwoope - Warmed Up#1. Surf Gvng - Fun Tonight ft. 1K PhewTedashii - FreeDj DB405 - Gang Gang ft. Kadence