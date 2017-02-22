 Jackie Hill-Perry Preaches on Beauty of Diversity as People in God's Image

Rapper/poet Jackie Hill-Perry took the pulpit at Evangelicals for Life 2017 and preached about the beauty of diversity and celebrating it among all the nations.

The three day event, held from January 25 - 28, brought in various speakers to talk about the value and importance of human life and being made in God's image.

Rather than talking about a particular race, Hill opened her powerful message up into a discussion about celebrating our uniqueness because of diversity.

"Why don't we pray for God to give us a brotherly affection for all nations that will not only cause us to invite them into our environments but also our hearts," she said. "May it lead us to a celebration of every tongue, tribe and nation that will continue until the day where we will all fall on our face..."

Watch below:

Jackie Hill Perry: The beauty of diversity; Celebrating the dignity of every tribe, tongue and nation from ERLC on Vimeo.



