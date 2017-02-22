Jackie Hill-Perry Preaches on Beauty of Diversity as People in God's Image

Jackie Hill Perry on if your child is confused with their sexual identity in News The Gospel Coalition asked Humble Beast poet/emcee Jackie Hill Perry in a new interview, "What do you need to know about sexual identity if your child seems confused?"

Desiring God publishes powerful pro-life film with Sho Baraka, Propaganda & Jackie Hill Perry in News On the eve of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Desiring God and Humble Beast released a film titled "73-17" as a plea "to all who would pause to ponder the power of personhood."

Video: Jackie Hill Perry - 7 Things I Want to Say to America (Spoken Word) in Music Videos Legacy Conference released a new video on Thursday of a spoken-word performance by Jackie Hill Perry titled "7 Things I Want to Say to America" at its 2016 Storytellers event.