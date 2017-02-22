Jackie Hill-Perry Preaches on Beauty of Diversity as People in God's Image

The three day event, held from January 25 - 28, brought in various speakers to talk about the value and importance of human life and being made in God's image.
Rather than talking about a particular race, Hill opened her powerful message up into a discussion about celebrating our uniqueness because of diversity.
"Why don't we pray for God to give us a brotherly affection for all nations that will not only cause us to invite them into our environments but also our hearts," she said. "May it lead us to a celebration of every tongue, tribe and nation that will continue until the day where we will all fall on our face..."
Watch below:
Jackie Hill Perry: The beauty of diversity; Celebrating the dignity of every tribe, tongue and nation from ERLC on Vimeo.