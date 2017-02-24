 Star Wars Update: Meet The Han Solo Prequel Cast

The Star Wars hype train keeps rolling with just a few stops along the way. This week, it stopped at Tashi Station to pick up Han Solo. ALL ABOARD.

Out of any of the Star Wars movies announced, this one is my most anticipated.

For those unaware, Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street) are directing. They can do no wrong in my book and the fact that they get to play around with one of the best characters in Sci-Fi/Adventure history is very exciting.

Then we have the cast. Man, that cast.

Relative newcomer Alden Ehrenreich (Beautiful Creatures, Hail, Caesar!) is taking on the role of Han Solo, and while he doesn’t look like Harrison Ford, he has the same sort of swagger and scoundrelishness (yes, I made that word up).

Playing Lando Calrissian is the phenomenal Donald Glover (Community, Atlanta). Glover has become one of my favorite actors in the past few years and I can’t wait to see what he brings to the role of Lando. We haven’t seen him play the type of character Billy Dee created in Empire but I have no doubt that he can pull it off.

I wasn’t a huge fan of the Woody Harrelson (Hunger Games, True Detective) casting when I heard about it because I believe Star Wars should be primarily made up of relatively unknown actors. It’s definitely grown on me however as I’ve considered how much of a character chameleon he is. He should play the role of Solo’s sort-of-mentor Garris Shrike to a tee.

Another actor who I think could be a little too well known for the part is Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, Terminator: Gynesis). So far, her role is unknown but given her proximity to Alden in the cast photo, it could be that she’ll play his love interest. I like her as an actor, I’m hopeful that her popularity as Khaleesi on Game of Thrones doesn’t overshadow the role.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Broadchurch, Fleabag) is joining the cast as an unknown character as well. It is rumored though that she will play the first prominent female droid in a Star Wars film. She’s incredibly charming and witty and most importantly, British. If she is a droid she has the comedic potential to be the best one yet. (Minus R-2. He’ll always be number one in my heart.)

Thandie Newton (The Pursuit of Happyness, Westworld), although not pictured, has been confirmed in another unannounced role. This is one of the best additions to the cast in my opinion as her turn as Maeve on Westworld last year was one of the best performances I’ve seen in movies or TV in a long time. She could be this movie’s ace in the hole.

Last but not least, also not pictured, is Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. Joonas took over for Peter Mayhew as the Wookie for part of Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the daily grind of the shoot had become a bit too much for the 72-year-old actor. Personally, I don’t think he missed a beat and did a great job. He’ll be floating around the galaxy with this new group of scoundrels when this flick hits on May 25, 2018.

Former M.C. Once aspiring comic book artist. Recovering retail manager. Hopeful communicator. I enjoy watching movies and writing words about them.

