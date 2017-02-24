 J. Rhodan Releases 'Each Sold Separately' EP

J. Rhodan released his six-track EP, Each Sold Separately today on Illect Recordings.

J. Rhodan has already had a busy 2017 as he's released the "Honey" single and the Sorry It's A Tape beat-tape.

This soulful project features several special guests including Armond WakeUp, Taelor Gray, Sean C. Johnson, Shiwan, DJ Because, and more.

Track list

1. One Size Fits All (feat. Shiwan)
2. Hidden Fee$ (feat. Jav Mendez & DJ Because)
3. Honey (feat. Taelor Gray & Sean C. Johnson)
4. Nor (feat. Jordan Nitchoff & Roz Welch)
5. Deadstock
6. The Casino II (feat. Fro Wundas, Armond WakeUp & Martyr Thompson)



All production by J. Rhodan. Cover art by Shungu.
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

